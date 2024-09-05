The Project

Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffered 'Minor Stroke'

Brian May has had a "minor stroke" that caused him to lose control over his arm.

The Queen guitarist, 77, said he had the health scare about a week ago, but he did not want to disclose it at the time, in a video on Instagram on Wednesday.

He said he was doing "OK" but was "grounded", as he has been advised not to drive, fly or do any activity that raises his heart rate too high.

 
In the video, he said: "I'm here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days.

"And I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke, and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm."

May said the experience was "a little scary" but praised the "fantastic care" he received from Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

"I didn't want to say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding [me]," he said.

"I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that because it will clutter up my inbox, and I hate that."

He said he was "OK", but his movement had been restricted.

"Just doing what I'm told, which is basically nothing. I'm grounded," he said.

"I'm not allowed to go out, I'm not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high."

Alexa Leary Breaks World Record At The Paralympic Games

