Queen Elizabeth's Official Cause Of Death Confirmed On Death Certificate

The late Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death has been shown on her death certificate to be 'old age'.

Queen Elizabeth's death certificate has been released, which states the Queen died at 15:10 on 8 September in Balmoral Castle, at the age of 96.

This death certificate shows the Queen had died at 15:10, more than three hours before the news was publicly released.

Her official cause of death was noted as "old age" without further details.

Princess Anne is recorded as the person providing the information about the Queen's death.

For the "occupation" of the deceased, the official form says: "Her Majesty the Queen."

The doctor who certified the death at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire was Douglas Glass, who Buckingham Palace states were an "apothecary to the Queen".

"Old age" is only usually given as the sole cause of death in very limited circumstances, a certifying doctor would be able to confirm there are no identifiable diseases or injuries that contribute to death.

