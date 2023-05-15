The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queen Elizabeth & Paddington Bear Win UK TV Award For 'Memorable Moment'

Queen Elizabeth & Paddington Bear Win UK TV Award For 'Memorable Moment'

Paddington Bear’s unexpected tea with Queen Elizabeth II during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year has won the Memorable Moment at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The moment ended up beating the finale of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, where Northern Ireland voted for peach in a beautiful send-off segment.

The Queen’s segment was part for the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee: Party in the Palace coverage, which marked the 70th anniversary of the Queens reign. She passed away a few months later.

When collecting the awards, Paddington franchise actor Simon Farnaby said: “The moment was a farewell because the Queen is no longer here. We can only accept on her behalf and say, ‘Thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments
NEXT STORY

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments

The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.
99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.
U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

That's going to be a lot of Monster energy in one place.
Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Not having a phone helped 13-year-old Dillon Reeves make a stunning rescue when his school bus driver lost consciousness.