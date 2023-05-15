Queen Elizabeth & Paddington Bear Win UK TV Award For 'Memorable Moment'

The moment ended up beating the finale of Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, where Northern Ireland voted for peach in a beautiful send-off segment.

The Queen’s segment was part for the BBC’s Platinum Jubilee: Party in the Palace coverage, which marked the 70th anniversary of the Queens reign. She passed away a few months later.

When collecting the awards, Paddington franchise actor Simon Farnaby said: “The moment was a farewell because the Queen is no longer here. We can only accept on her behalf and say, ‘Thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”