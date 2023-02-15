The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Queen Consort Camilla To Reuse Old Crown Without Controversial Koh-i-Noor Diamond

Queen Consort Camilla To Reuse Old Crown Without Controversial Koh-i-Noor Diamond

Ahead of King Charles’ coronation, Buckingham Palace have revealed that Queen Consort Camilla will wear a recycled crown, notably without the Indian Koh-i-Noor diamond.

England is preparing to party and celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Throughout the coronation, Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive her very own crown, with Buckingham Palace revealing the plans for the headpiece.

Rather than commission a new crown, the Queen Consort will wear a modified version of Queen Mary’s crown, which was first commissioned for the coronation of King George V in 1911.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace announced.

The changes made to the crown will most notably be the removal of the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond is amongst the largest in the world and was allegedly seized by the East India Company in 1984.

The jewel is shrouded in controversy, with the Indian government repeatedly requesting the return of the diamond since 2000.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that any plans for the Queen Consort to wear the Koh-i-Noor at the coronation would bring back "painful memories of the colonial past".

Forbes Reveals Their List Of The Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022
NEXT STORY

Forbes Reveals Their List Of The Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022

Advertisement

Related Articles

Forbes Reveals Their List Of The Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022

Forbes Reveals Their List Of The Highest-Paid Entertainers Of 2022

Some heavy hitters made the top 10 highest-paid entertainers list for 2022, but the top spot may come as a surprise.
Chinese Police Trains Squirrels To Sniff Out Drugs

Chinese Police Trains Squirrels To Sniff Out Drugs

Squirrels, they are the rats of the forest. If it wasn’t for their cute little tails they would be considered a pest and get rapidly exterminated along with mice and roaches.
Man Who Hid His Lottery Win From Wife Loses Not Only Most Of The Win, But His Marriage As Well

Man Who Hid His Lottery Win From Wife Loses Not Only Most Of The Win, But His Marriage As Well

There is a loophole to the marriage vow of ‘for richer or poorer’, and that is keeping your finances a secret.
Potentially Game-Changing Male Contraceptive Pill Prototype Found To Paralyse Sperm Within An Hour Of Taking, Wearing Off In Less Than A Day

Potentially Game-Changing Male Contraceptive Pill Prototype Found To Paralyse Sperm Within An Hour Of Taking, Wearing Off In Less Than A Day

American scientists have found that a new male contraceptive pill stops sperm swimming within an hour of administering, during an experimental study on mice.
Scientists Believe Afternoon Siestas Could Become The Norm For Aussies By 2050

Scientists Believe Afternoon Siestas Could Become The Norm For Aussies By 2050

Working from home has become increasingly popular in the workforce in Australia and scientists reveal that by 2050, climate change may force more Aussies to be at home, even taking afternoon siestas.