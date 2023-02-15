Queen Consort Camilla To Reuse Old Crown Without Controversial Koh-i-Noor Diamond

England is preparing to party and celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

Throughout the coronation, Queen Consort Camilla is set to receive her very own crown, with Buckingham Palace revealing the plans for the headpiece.

Rather than commission a new crown, the Queen Consort will wear a modified version of Queen Mary’s crown, which was first commissioned for the coronation of King George V in 1911.

“The choice of Queen Mary’s crown by her majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency,” Buckingham Palace announced.

The changes made to the crown will most notably be the removal of the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond is amongst the largest in the world and was allegedly seized by the East India Company in 1984.

The jewel is shrouded in controversy, with the Indian government repeatedly requesting the return of the diamond since 2000.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that any plans for the Queen Consort to wear the Koh-i-Noor at the coronation would bring back "painful memories of the colonial past".