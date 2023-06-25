The Project

QLD Warns Dog Owners Could Face Jail Time Over Dangerous Dogs

Queensland is warning dog owners they could be held criminally responsible for the actions of their animal, including facing jail time, as the state moves to crack down on dangerous dogs.

A spate of serious attacks earlier this year saw the government vow to take action, with at least three people hospitalised.

The state's Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said on Sunday the government wants community input on the issue, with consultations open until August 24.

A 2021 task force committed to dealing with dangerous dogs was revamped by the government in April after at least four serious attacks.

"I created the task force to review our animal management laws because the Palaszczuk government takes community health and safety seriously," Mr Furner said.

"It's time for Queenslanders to have their say on these proposed reforms, and I'm encouraging everyone to provide feedback on the discussion paper.

He said it was essential to have community feedback so the new laws meet expectations, will be followed, and can be enforced.

Suggested changes would include owners of dangerous dogs facing jail time for serious attacks.

A standardised state-wide requirement for all dogs to be effectively controlled in public places, and the banning of restricted dog breeds are also up for discussion.

Alison Smith from the Local Government Association of Queensland said the call-out for comments gives Queenslanders an opportunity to say enough is enough over dangerous dogs.

"Queensland councils want safe communities.

"Councils want dangerous dog breeds to be banned, tougher restrictions on irresponsible owners, and changes that will help reduce savage attacks in our neighbourhoods," she said.

She said councils want to see greater penalties, as well as changes to the system that allows dog owners to challenge an order to have an animal put down.

"Ratepayers would be alarmed to know that Queensland councils are being forced to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees because irresponsible owners are using the courts to drag out the fate of these dangerous animals after their dog has been impounded and a destruction order made," she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called on the minister to re-examine the issue of dangerous dogs and who is responsible for them after the wave of April attacks.

A six-year-old boy suffered chest and abdominal injuries after being bitten by two dogs in the suburb of Woodridge in Logan.

Later in the month, a three-year-old girl was hospitalised with significant head and neck injuries after a savage attack at a Yatala property on the Gold Coast.

At least two other dog attacks were reported within weeks, leading to the calls for change.

"If you're the owner of a dog, you have a duty of care and responsibility to make sure that that dog does not cause any injury or detriment to anyone else," Ms Palaszczuk said after the attacks.

Dog owners in Queensland currently face maximum potential fines of up to $45,000.

The RSPCA urges people to be cautious around dogs, whether they be owners or otherwise.

AAP with The Project

