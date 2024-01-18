QLD Premier Steven Miles Says Tougher Penalties Needed For Price-Gouging Retailers

Miles is set to meet with supermarket bosses on Thursday and said he hopes to get answers about the discrepancy between what farmers say they're getting for their produce and what consumers pay at the checkout.

He said some stories from farmers were "harrowing" and no one should be treated the way some had been.

"These are important people, they are families, they work hard every day and I don't want to see them walking off their farms because the land is more valuable than what they can get for their produce and because they've been treated poorly by supermarkets," he told ABC TV.

The premier's comments come after the federal government announced a review of the Food and Grocery code of conduct, aimed at improving business standards in the sector.

Miles welcomed the review, and added that he believed the code should be mandatory, not voluntary.

"There should be tougher penalties that make people think twice about price gouging,” he said.

with AAP.