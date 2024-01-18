The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

QLD Premier Steven Miles Says Tougher Penalties Needed For Price-Gouging Retailers

QLD Premier Steven Miles Says Tougher Penalties Needed For Price-Gouging Retailers

Queensland Premier Steven Miles says there needs to be tougher penalties for retailers found to be price gouging.

Miles is set to meet with supermarket bosses on Thursday and said he hopes to get answers about the discrepancy between what farmers say they're getting for their produce and what consumers pay at the checkout.

He said some stories from farmers were "harrowing" and no one should be treated the way some had been.

"These are important people, they are families, they work hard every day and I don't want to see them walking off their farms because the land is more valuable than what they can get for their produce and because they've been treated poorly by supermarkets," he told ABC TV.

The premier's comments come after the federal government announced a review of the Food and Grocery code of conduct, aimed at improving business standards in the sector.

Miles welcomed the review, and added that he believed the code should be mandatory, not voluntary.

"There should be tougher penalties that make people think twice about price gouging,” he said.

with AAP.

Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns
NEXT STORY

Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

    Arnott’s Teams Up With Coles To Launch New Pizza Shapes Flavoured Hot Cross Buns

    Hot cross buns are already hitting the shelves, and this year Coles is teaming up with Arnott’s to deliver a unique take on the Easter favourite, launching a limited edition Pizza Shapes flavour.
    New Research Claims Men Are Better At Navigation Than Women

    New Research Claims Men Are Better At Navigation Than Women

    A new study has found that men have a better sense of direction than women, likely due to differences in how they were raised.
    Dog Smashes Urn While Trying To Get His Ball

    Dog Smashes Urn While Trying To Get His Ball

    Probably not the way Grandma’s ashes were meant to be spread: All over the living room floor and riddled with paw prints.
    NASA Debuts Supersonic Aircraft Capable Of Flying London To New York In Under Four Hours

    NASA Debuts Supersonic Aircraft Capable Of Flying London To New York In Under Four Hours

    NASA and Lockheed Martin have debuted their one-of-a-kind X-59 supersonic aircraft, expected to be able to fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound.
    New Study Reveals Why Small Dogs Have Longer Life Expectancy Than Big Dogs

    New Study Reveals Why Small Dogs Have Longer Life Expectancy Than Big Dogs

    A new study has revealed the reason why small dogs tend to live longer than large dog breeds.