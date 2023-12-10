QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk To Retire From Politics

Palaszczuk has been in the role since 2015, and will step down at the end of this week.

The Queensland Labor leader announced her retirement in a press conference on Sunday.

"Last week, my mind was made up at National Cabinet. I was sitting there thinking; this is the fourth trimester, there are all these new faces run the cabinet table, we have a great deal would Queensland, $4 billion," Palaszczuk said.

"I've given it my all and I have run a marathon. Standing here today in this place, alongside and standing up for the people of Queensland has been in Honor of my life.

"I fought the good fight, I've given everything, but now is the time for me to find out what else life has to offer."

Palaszczuk said she will be not be the Member for Inala from January.

A caucaus to decide the new Premier will happen next week, and is a three-way race etween deputy preimer Steven Miles, health minister Shannon Fentiman and treasurer Cameron Dick.