The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk To Retire From Politics

QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk To Retire From Politics

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced she will retire from politics.

Palaszczuk has been in the role since 2015, and will step down at the end of this week.

The Queensland Labor leader announced her retirement in a press conference on Sunday.

"Last week, my mind was made up at National Cabinet. I was sitting there thinking; this is the fourth trimester, there are all these new faces run the cabinet table, we have a great deal would Queensland, $4 billion," Palaszczuk said.

"I've given it my all and I have run a marathon. Standing here today in this place, alongside and standing up for the people of Queensland has been in Honor of my life.

"I fought the good fight, I've given everything, but now is the time for me to find out what else life has to offer."

Palaszczuk said she will be not be the Member for Inala from January.

A caucaus to decide the new Premier will happen next week, and is a three-way race etween deputy preimer Steven Miles, health minister Shannon Fentiman and treasurer Cameron Dick.

Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast
NEXT STORY

Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

    Queensland residents are bracing for more wild weather as Tropical Cyclone Jasper moves closer towards the coast.
    Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

    Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

    U.S. singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, was perhaps a little too honest about her shower habits, revealing that she brushes her teeth in the shower, and pees “almost every time in the shower.”
    Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

    Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

    Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross $1 billion, and she’s only halfway through.
    NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

    NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

    An astronaut has been vindicated after a missing tomato, that was grown as part of a space salad growing experiment, was found after it went missing for eight months after NASA suspected it was eaten.
    Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

    Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

    Qantas has announced a mobile phone crackdown which would prevent passengers from filming or taking photos on board without permission.