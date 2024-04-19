The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

QLD Dog Owners Could Face Jail Time If Their Dogs Attack A Person

QLD Dog Owners Could Face Jail Time If Their Dogs Attack A Person

Dog owners will be held criminally responsible for the actions of their animal, including facing jail time, as Queensland cracks down on dangerous breeds following a spate of attacks.

Irresponsible owners of dogs that attack and cause serious injury or death can now face up to three years in jail after tough laws passed state parliament on Thursday

The maximum fines for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure a dog does not attack will double to more than $92,000.

Owners of a dog that kills or seriously injures a person could spend up to three years in jail with maximum fines increased up to $108,000.

Dog owners in Queensland previously faced maximum potential fines of up to $45,000.

Five dog breeds - the Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Japanese Tosa, American pit bull terrier and the Presa Canario - have all been banned.

A spate of serious attacks last year including incidents involving children and a fatal dog attack on a meter reader saw the government vow to take action.

With AAP.

Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits
NEXT STORY

Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

    Wake Up Jeff! The Wiggles Have Released An Electronic Dance Album, Featuring Remixes Of Their Hottest Hits

    We didn’t have this on our 2024 bingo card, but the Wiggles have just dropped an electronic dance album titled The Wiggles Sound System: Rave Of Innocence.
    Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

    Bride Furious After Friend Attends Bridal Shower Without A Gift

    A bride has taken to Facebook to air her frustrations after a friend turned up at her bridal shower without a gift, concerned that she could also show up empty-handed to the big day.
    Scientists Successfully Clone Two Animals From Frozen Genes, Giving Hope To Threatened Species

    Scientists Successfully Clone Two Animals From Frozen Genes, Giving Hope To Threatened Species

    Scientists at the US Fish and Wildlife Service have successfully used frozen genes to clone two black-footed ferrets in an attempt to save the endangered species.
    Fans Get First Glimpse Of Chris Hemsworth In ‘Transformers One’ Trailer… Kind Of

    Fans Get First Glimpse Of Chris Hemsworth In ‘Transformers One’ Trailer… Kind Of

    The first trailer for Transformers One has been released, giving fans a sneak peek into the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron.
    Arnott’s Announce New Bite-Sized Chocolate Snack Treatles

    Arnott’s Announce New Bite-Sized Chocolate Snack Treatles

    A brand new sweet treat is about to hit shelves in the form of Treatles, a biscuit snack by Arnott’s set to send chocoholics into a spin.