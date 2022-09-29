The Project

Qatar Slams Denmark As Country Reveals ‘Toned Down’ World Cup Kits To Protest Human Rights Abuses

Denmark and its strip provider, Hummel, have announced the country will wear a ‘toned down’ kit at this year’s World Cup to protest Qatar’s human rights record.

Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee has accused Hummel of ‘trivializing’ the country’s efforts to improve conditions for migrant workers in the country.

On the kits, the logo of the Danish sportswear brand and the national badge will barely be visible.

Hummel said the new jerseys were “a protest against Qatar and its human rights record,”

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said in an Instagram post that referred to reports of casualties among migrant labourers working on Qatar’s mega infrastructure projects.’’

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

In addition to the main red strip, the company launched a black and grey third strip, which is said to be a sign of ‘mourning’.

During the building of World Cup stadiums in the Gulf state, 88% of workers have been migrants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and the Philippines.

In 2021, it was reported by the Guardian that 6,500 workers had died in Qatar since they were awarded the World Cup.

The Qatari government refutes this stat, saying that 37 labourers have died at sites between 2014 and 2020 and only three were ‘work related’

The building project for the World Cup included seven new stadiums, a new metro station and more than 100 hotels.

