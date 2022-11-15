Qatar Has Allegedly Paid Hundreds Of ‘Fake Fans’ To Create Atmosphere Before The FIFA World Cup

Qatar Living, an official community account on TikTok that regularly posts about life in the country, has been posting videos of the groups of fans dressed in the jerseys of competing countries and singing chants.

The groups in the videos have been accused of being heavily choreographed, with many questioning why fans would be arriving more than a week out from the tournament.

It is not known if they are paid actors or migrant workers, or if authorities have staged the parades.

Qatar’s use of the paid actors, usually migrant workers, has been well-documented.

In 2014, migrant workers reported they had been paid to attend the Qatar Open of international volleyball, admitting they were there because they had been paid and not because of the sport.

One of the players, Frenchman Edouard Rowlandson called it “bizarre”.

In a survey of Qataris in January that year, it was revealed locals are being put off attending sporting events because of paid fans.