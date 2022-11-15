The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qatar Has Allegedly Paid Hundreds Of ‘Fake Fans’ To Create Atmosphere Before The FIFA World Cup

Qatar Has Allegedly Paid Hundreds Of ‘Fake Fans’ To Create Atmosphere Before The FIFA World Cup

With just days until the kick off of the FIFA World Cup 2022, hundreds of fans have taken to the streets in the Qatari capital of Doha to cheer on their teams.

Qatar Living, an official community account on TikTok that regularly posts about life in the country, has been posting videos of the groups of fans dressed in the jerseys of competing countries and singing chants.

The groups in the videos have been accused of being heavily choreographed, with many questioning why fans would be arriving more than a week out from the tournament.

It is not known if they are paid actors or migrant workers, or if authorities have staged the parades.

Qatar’s use of the paid actors, usually migrant workers, has been well-documented.

In 2014, migrant workers reported they had been paid to attend the Qatar Open of international volleyball, admitting they were there because they had been paid and not because of the sport.

One of the players, Frenchman Edouard Rowlandson called it “bizarre”.

In a survey of Qataris in January that year, it was revealed locals are being put off attending sporting events because of paid fans.

Researchers Have Found That Little Baby Chimps Love Showing Off To Their Mum
NEXT STORY

Researchers Have Found That Little Baby Chimps Love Showing Off To Their Mum

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Researchers Have Found That Little Baby Chimps Love Showing Off To Their Mum

    Researchers Have Found That Little Baby Chimps Love Showing Off To Their Mum

    Researchers have recorded baby chimpanzees showing objects to their mothers for approval.
    Indecisiveness May Lead To People Making Smarter Judgements, New Research Suggests

    Indecisiveness May Lead To People Making Smarter Judgements, New Research Suggests

    Indecision is a common trait in many people, but new research has suggested that it has an upside, allowing you to make smarter decisions in life.
    These Delicious Beef Croquettes Have A Thirty Year Wait, So Order Now And Eat It In 2052!

    These Delicious Beef Croquettes Have A Thirty Year Wait, So Order Now And Eat It In 2052!

    Are these croquettes worth the wait? We'll tell you in 30 years.
    New Study Looking At The Effects Of Cannabis On The Brain Is Looking For Participants, And You Could Be Paid For It

    New Study Looking At The Effects Of Cannabis On The Brain Is Looking For Participants, And You Could Be Paid For It

    King's College London has begun the largest-ever independent study into cannabis use, and you could be paid just for participating. 
    US Late Night TV Legend Jay Leno Suffers Burns To His Face After Fire In His Garage

    US Late Night TV Legend Jay Leno Suffers Burns To His Face After Fire In His Garage

    Comedian Jay Leno has left with severe burns to his face after one of his cars caught fire in his garage.