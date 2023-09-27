Qatar Airways Slams Government At Qantas Inquiry

Matt Raos, Qatar’s senior vice president of global sales, gave evidence that the airline found out about the decision through the media, telling the hearing “it was shocking for us to get the decision through the media and it was more shocking that we received the letter later which does not describe why.”

The airline claimed the government's decision was not in the interest of Australians or international visitors.

“We don’t think this decision fully takes into account the interests of Australians heading abroad who are today paying too much for their effort. It’s no secret. We don’t think it’s in the interest of international visitors coming here,” Raos said.

Qatar applied to double their flights last year, estimating the additional flights would add $3 billion to Australia’s economy and create hundreds of jobs.

Raos also acknowledged the strip searching incident that occurred in Doha, where Australian women were removed from a Qatar Airlines flight and invasively searched by police in 2020.

The executive called the incident a “one-off isolated issue” and that the airline is “committed to ensuring it does not happen again”.