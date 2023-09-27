The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qatar Airways Slams Government At Qantas Inquiry

Qatar Airways Slams Government At Qantas Inquiry

An executive from Qatar Airways has slammed the federal government at a Senate inquiry on Wednesday morning, claiming the rejection of their application for more flights was not in the national interest.

Matt Raos, Qatar’s senior vice president of global sales, gave evidence that the airline found out about the decision through the media, telling the hearing “it was shocking for us to get the decision through the media and it was more shocking that we received the letter later which does not describe why.”

The airline claimed the government's decision was not in the interest of Australians or international visitors.

“We don’t think this decision fully takes into account the interests of Australians heading abroad who are today paying too much for their effort. It’s no secret. We don’t think it’s in the interest of international visitors coming here,” Raos said. 

Qatar applied to double their flights last year, estimating the additional flights would add $3 billion to Australia’s economy and create hundreds of jobs. 

Raos also acknowledged the strip searching incident that occurred in Doha, where Australian women were removed from a Qatar Airlines flight and invasively searched by police in 2020.

The executive called the incident a “one-off isolated issue” and that the airline is “committed to ensuring it does not happen again”. 

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity
NEXT STORY

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

Advertisement

Related Articles

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

Are you feeling like a cheeky long weekend? Well, you're certainly not the only one.
P!nk Kicks Man Out Of Concert For Protesting Circumcision

P!nk Kicks Man Out Of Concert For Protesting Circumcision

The 'Trustfall' singer ejected an anti-circumcision activist from her show in Texas on Monday, telling him to "get that sh*t out of here".
Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

Case numbers of a widely-unknown respiratory virus, human metapneumovirus, have spiked in New South Wales.
Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

Women in New South Wales and Queensland can purchase their oral contraceptive pills from pharmacies without needing to see a GP for a prescription.
Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

For any Shrek fans out there who’ve always wondered what it would be like to live in a swamp, well now is your chance, because Airbnb is listing Shrek’s Swamp.