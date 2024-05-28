The Project

Qatar Airways Named World’s Best Airline

Qatar Airways has been named the world’s best airline for 2024.

Qatar was declared the winner in AirlineRatings.com's annual Airline Excellence Awards, with last year's winner, Air New Zealand, falling to fourth place, behind Korean Air and Cathay Pacific.

Two Aussie carriers just made it into the top ten, with Qantas coming in at number nine and Virgin Australia/Atlantic at number ten.

It’s not all bad news for New Zealand’s flag carrier, who still won Best Economy Class and Excellence in Long Haul Travel for Australia/Pacific. 

Qatar Airways also took out Best Business Class for the fifth year in a row, while Singapore Airlines won Best First Class and Virgin Australian won Best Cabin Crew. 

“In our objective analysis, Qatar Airways came out number one in many key areas, although it scored very close in the top ten,” said AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement. 

“The passenger reviews, however, scored Qatar Airways ahead of all airlines, and its consistency and high standard of service delivery came through in the feedback,” said Mr Thomas.

The Airline Excellence Awards are judged by five editors with extensive industry experience, who measure key criteria including fleet age, safety rating, product rating and passenger reviews.  

Check out the Top 25 Premium Airlines below: 

  1. Qatar Airways 
  2. Korean Air
  3. Cathay Pacific Airways
  4. Air New Zealand 
  5. Emirates 
  6. Air France/ KLM 
  7. All Nippon Airways 
  8. Etihad Airways 
  9. Qantas 
  10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic 
  11. Vietnam Airlines 
  12. Singapore Airlines 
  13. EVA Air 
  14. TAP Portugal 
  15. JAL 
  16. Finnair 
  17.  Hawaiian 
  18.  Alaska Airlines 
  19.  Lufthansa / Swiss 
  20.  Turkish Airlines 
  21.  IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia) 
  22.  Air Canada 
  23.  Delta Air Lines
  24.  United Airlines  
  25.  American Airlines
