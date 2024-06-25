Qatar Airways Named Best Airline For 2024, But It's Not Good News For Qantas

"This is a remarkable achievement for Qatar Airways to win this World's Best Airline title for 2024, the eighth time they have triumphed," Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted said in a statement.

"We congratulate Qatar Airways on this success which should be a source of great pride and satisfaction for the airline management and staff."

Fiji Airways was named the best airline in the Australia and Pacific regions, while Qantas came in third.

Fiji Airways also won Best Airline Staff in Australia and Pacific for the fourth year in a row.

Rex, Virgin Australia and Jetstar came fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Despite Qantas missing out on the top awards, the Australian airline won best business class for the Australian-Pacific, best premium economy class in the region, cleanest airline in the region and best on-board catering in premium economy and economy in the Australia-Pacific.

Jetstar snagged second place in the world's best low-cost carrier rankings, while Scoot took out the top spot. Rex was named the best regional airline for the Australia-Pacific and fourth in the world.

The World Airline Awards are based on online customer satisfaction surveys conducted by Skytrax, a consultancy firm.

Passengers from 100 countries took part, with reviews for more than 350 airlines featured in the final results.

World's Top 20 Airlines in 2024: