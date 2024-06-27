Qatar Airways Looks Set To Take Major Stake In Virgin Australia

According to the Australian Financial Review, Qatar Airways is in talks with Bain Capital, the owner of Virgin Australia.

But even if a deal is made, it still has to be approved by the competition watchdog, the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Even then, the Australian government can block the sale of Virgin Australia to Qatari government-owned airline.

The federal government has previously rejected Qatar Airways’ plans to secure additional flying rights to Australia, with the Transport Minister saying it was due to security concerns last year.

A 2020 incident, which saw five Australian women taken off a Qatar Airways flight in Doha and stripped search, influenced the rejection.