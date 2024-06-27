The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Qatar Airways Looks Set To Take Major Stake In Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways Looks Set To Take Major Stake In Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways is reportedly looking to buy a 20 per cent stake in Virgin Australia.

According to the Australian Financial Review, Qatar Airways is in talks with Bain Capital, the owner of Virgin Australia.

But even if a deal is made, it still has to be approved by the competition watchdog, the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Even then, the Australian government can block the sale of Virgin Australia to Qatari government-owned airline.

The federal government has previously rejected Qatar Airways’ plans to secure additional flying rights to Australia, with the Transport Minister saying it was due to security concerns last year.

A 2020 incident, which saw five Australian women taken off a Qatar Airways flight in Doha and stripped search, influenced the rejection.

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark
NEXT STORY

Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    Marilyn Monroe’s Former Home Saved From Demolition And Declared Historical Landmark

    The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition.
    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    Gen Z And Baby Boomers Clash Over How Many Minutes It Takes To Be Late To Work

    A new survey has found almost half of employees aged 16-to-26, being five to ten minutes late is essentially the same as being on time, while Boomers vehemently disagree with this notion.
    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    Woman Tries To Convince Husband Baby Name ‘Mips’ Is Horrible

    A woman has turned to the internet for support after she revealed that her husband is “obsessed” with the baby name “Mips.”
    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    People Shocked To Discover Google’s Original Name Was BackRub

    It feels like Google has been around since the beginning of time, but it’s shocking to discover that the most popular search engine was originally called ‘BackRub’.
    Our Cats Hate Us And Are Plotting Our Downfall, According To New Study

    Our Cats Hate Us And Are Plotting Our Downfall, According To New Study

    Sorry to all the cat owners out there, because it seems our feline friends ‘hate us’ and are plotting our downfall, according to a new study.