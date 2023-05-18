Qantas Will Now Let You Buy The Seat Next To You

A little extra room in economy class can sometimes make all the difference, but up until now, there hasn’t been a way for passengers to get it.

That’s all about to change after Qantas unveiled their ‘Neighbour Free’ program.

The new initiative allows any passenger in economy class to also book the seat next to them for a small fee.

“Customers can purchase extra seat/s on Qantas operated and marketed flights for their personal comfort,” Qantas stated.

There is, however, a slight catch.

The program is only available on selected domestic routes and is not guaranteed until departure.

According to Executive Traveller, passengers can expect to pay anywhere between $30-$65 for a ‘Neighbour Free’ seat.

The airline has also cautioned that the empty seat can be pulled at the very last minute.

“‘Neighbour Free’ seats are subject to availability and may need to be changed for operational, safety or security reasons, even after boarding the aircraft,” it said.