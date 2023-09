The warning came in the airline's September market update, three days after new boss Vanessa Hudson issued an apology to customers.

However, to offset the rising airfare, more discounted seats will be available to those who pay with points.

The Arline fully expects to see airfares rise quickly, with jet fuel prices increasing 10 per cent since August.

The fuel hike is expected to cost the airline $2.8bn, up $200m, until the end of the year.