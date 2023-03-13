Qantas To Introduce 20-Hour Flights From 2025, Because Who Doesn't Love Flying Economy For That Long

From late 2025, the Australian airline will introduce 'Project Sunrise', which consists of 20-hour flights that fly non-stop from the east coast of Australia to the east coast of the US and Europe.

Covid delayed the launch of the longer-than-ever long-haul flights, but now that everyone is itching to travel again, the project is back on the table.

Qantas already runs flights from the west coast to Europe and the UK in one leg. However, the east coast has always required a stopover.

Whilst some are thrilled with the prospect of an efficient journey, others are sceptical about this idea.

Health experts have criticised Project Sunrise as being dangerous for passengers to be seated for that length of time, and it has been suggested that making such a long trip in one go will increase aircraft emissions.

The flights will need to run at peak fuel efficiency, and in order to do that, there will need to be less weight on board than on a regular long-haul flight.

These flights will only be fitted with 232 seats rather than the usual 350 seats, so the plane can carry the correct amount of fuel for the 18,000km journey.

It sounds like these flights will be roomy and efficient, however, they'll also be more expensive, with 40 per cent of the cabin classified as 'premium seating'.

The first-class seats will be fancier than ever with larger beds, televisions and personal wardrobes (which seem redundant if you are only on it for 20 hours, but hey, give the rich people whatever they want to feel special).

For the cattle class, there will be snack stations and wellbeing zones where they can move their cramped bodies for a bit.

Qantas has teamed up with scientists to ensure this hefty flight isn't actually putting passengers in danger. They have designed the menu to encourage ideal awake and asleep times, and a mid-air callisthenics class will be held to get their bodies moving.

So you might not die of deep vein thrombosis, but you may die of boredom or embarrassment.