Qantas To Bring Back Vegetarian Meals Across All Domestic Services

Following backlash from the public, Qantas has announced it is moving to increase vegetarian meals and snacks across all domestic services.

Qantas simplified its meal services during the pandemic, which saw some flights under 3.5 hours not having a vegetarian option.

However, Qantas will carry vegetarian meals on all domestic flights within the next few weeks.

The example given by the airline is that for evening meal service, a zucchini and corn fritter could be carried onboard in addition to a Chicken and Leek pie.

Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service said, “We’ve heard the message loud and clear about having vegetarian offerings on all of our flights, and so we’re making that change as a priority.’’

 

Bride-to-be, Kayley Stead, was left at the altar but decided to go ahead without the groom and party with her friends and family anyway.
Police have arrested a serial burglar in the U.S. after wearing SpongeBob SquarePants clothing while breaking into apartments. 
We're all familiar with FOMO: the fear of missing out, but ever since covid JOMO: the Joy of Missing Out is the trend on the rise.
South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, has landed in hot water after a hot mic caught the world leader referring to the U.S. congress “f****rs”.
PETA's German division has called for meat-eating men to be banned from having sex.