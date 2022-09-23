Qantas To Bring Back Vegetarian Meals Across All Domestic Services

Qantas simplified its meal services during the pandemic, which saw some flights under 3.5 hours not having a vegetarian option.

However, Qantas will carry vegetarian meals on all domestic flights within the next few weeks.

The example given by the airline is that for evening meal service, a zucchini and corn fritter could be carried onboard in addition to a Chicken and Leek pie.

Qantas Executive Manager of Product and Service said, “We’ve heard the message loud and clear about having vegetarian offerings on all of our flights, and so we’re making that change as a priority.’’