Qantas 'Sorry' Vouchers To Arrive In Customers Emails From Today

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has apologised to customers after months of flight cancellations, delays and luggage going missing.

The company has had significant reputational blows since post-pandemic travel began and has now offered a series of benefits for members of its Frequent Flyers to make amends.

Joyce said, "Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, cancelled, and bags misplaced.

"There are good reasons why, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it's not good enough.

"On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologise and assure you that we're working hard to get back to our best."

Qantas has hired 1,500 new people since April and is planning to hire more.

To say sorry to customers, Red Frequent Flyers will receive $50 vouchers towards a return flight, while silver and gold members will keep their status for a further year.

It is expected the vouchers will be given today (Monday).

