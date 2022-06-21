The Project

Qantas Scraps Mandatory Masks On Certain International Flights

According to an internal memo, Qantas has scrapped its mask mandate on certain international flights.

From 12.01 am AEST, non-stop flights between NSW, Queensland and WA to the U.S., U.K., and Rome will no longer require crew or passengers to wear masks.

"The change to in-flight mask requirements on some international flights is an important step in our transition to living with COVID, and we welcome this change," the memo said.

"The removal of mask mandates for airports and some international flights reinforces that the lifting of mask mandates onboard aircraft in all settings is the appropriate next step, with global studies showing the risk of transmission inside the cabin is very low."

Masks will still be provided for crew and passengers who wish to wear one.

Inbound International flights and domestic flights will still require mandatory mask-wearing.

"As more destination countries relax onboard mask requirements, we will continue to update the Coronavirus Travel Restrictions and inform you of further changes," the memo said.

It comes as the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee scrapped its recommendation to mandate masks at airport terminals last week.

