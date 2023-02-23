Qantas Reveals Record Half-Year Profit But Airfares Won’t Return To Pre-Pandemic Prices Soon

In a speech, Joyce said that airfare prices remain high due to the cost of fuel and the “imbalance” between supply and demand.

“Fares expected to moderate during 2H23 as capacity increases but will remain significantly above FY19 levels,” the company told shareholders.

“Cost of living is an issue across the economy at the moment, and we know airfares are part of that discussion,” Joyce said.

“Fares will keep trending down as more airlines can unlock capacity - which relies on things like supply chain for aircraft, labour availability and training pipelines. For Qantas, we started adding more flying back in January and have another step up in March.”

Joyce said it was a “long and frankly difficult” process to get the airline to profit once more.

He also said, “This is the recovery our people, our shareholders - and in many respects, our customers - have been waiting for.”

“When we restructured the business at the start of COVID, it was to make sure we could bounce back quickly when travel returned. That’s effectively what’s happened, but it’s the strength of the demand that has driven such a strong result.”

“Fares have risen because of higher fuel costs, but also because supply chain and resourcing issues meant capacity hasn’t kept up with demand.

Now those challenges are starting to unwind, we can add more capacity and that will put downward pressure on fares.”