Qantas Reminds Customers To Use Their COVID Credits Before They Expire

The airline issued over $2 billion worth of flight credits due to the pandemic, and while most people have used them already, the company still has $400 million in ‘COVID credits’ that Qantas are saying will expire by December of this year.

How do ‘Qantas credits’ expire? Who knows, they’re not milk, but as anyone who has had 9kg of hand luggage can attest, arguing with an airline never gets you far.

While the credits have to be spent within the year they can be used on flights up until December 2024, and the company has extended the deadline three times already, much like a parent trying to get their kid to brush their teeth by counting down from 5, and realising that “2, 1 and a half, 1 and 1 ¼” are going to be needed to really instill some fear into this child.

If, like many of us, you aren’t sure if you have any credit remaining the Qantas website has a ‘Find My Credit’ tab now freely visible and allows Qantas and Jetstar passengers to easily search, and if you use these credits before July 31 customers will receive double Frequent Flyer points.

If none of this appeals, some customers may also receive a refund with Qantas Group chief customer officer Markus Svensson stating “The majority of the COVIC credits we hold can be converted into refunds but we can’t do it automatically as the credit cards used for the purchase as far back as 2019 may have expired.”

“We’d obviously like customers to use their COVID credit to fly with us, but if they’d prefer a refund, we’re putting additional processes in place to help with that.”

So, if the idea of booking a flight that costs way more than it did at the start of 2020 no longer appeals to you, get started on getting that money back now so you can go buy bread that has also doubled in price.