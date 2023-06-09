The Project

Qantas Relaxes Uniform Rules, Meaning Women Don't Have To Wear Make-Up And Men Can If They Want

Qantas has moved to relax its uniform rules, meaning male cabin crew can grow their hair, and women will no longer be required to wear make-up.

The relaxation of the rules follows a lengthy review by Qantas, following lengthy lobbying from unions.

Other changes mean that men or women can wear diamond earrings, colour nail polish, Fitbits or large watches, and different types of glasses frames.

Men will be able to wear make-up and grow their hair as long as it can be tied in a ponytail, bun or corn-rows.

There will also be more fluidity between men’s and women’s uniforms, with the ability to mix up favour pieces.

Rules that have not changed include the need for any tattoos to be covered, and stockings will be required the wearing a dress or skirt. A Qantas smokers-on said, “We’re proud of our diversity, and as well as bringing our guidelines up to date, these changes will make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical for all of our people, including those with a wide range of body types and those from diverse cultural backgrounds.”

