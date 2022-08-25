The Project

Qantas Posts $1.86 Billion Loss, But Revenue Increases As Travel Returns

Qantas has suffered a full-year underlying pre-tax loss of $1.86 billion, the national carrier announced on Thursday.

Border closures and travel uncertainty from the Covid pandemic saw flying levels for the year average 33 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after the pandemic significantly disrupted air travel but finished the financial year at 68 per cent.

"These figures are staggering, and getting through to the other side has obviously been tough," CEO Alan Joyce said on Thursday.

But revenue for the year jumped 53.5 per cent to $9.11b following a revival in global air travel after restrictions eased.

"We always knew travel demand would recover strongly but the speed and scale of that recovery have been exceptional," Joyce said.

The rising cost of fuels is expected to be passed on to customers, Joyce confirmed.

"It's fair to say that we've seen a dramatic rise in fuel," Mr Joyce said during a media conference on Thursday.

"For this year, we're forecasting that we will be 60 per cent higher in fuel costs than we were back in 2019 before COVID.

"That means we'll have a billion dollars more in the fuel bill compared to '19, and we'll only have 75 per cent of our international flying and less than 100 per cent of our domestic flying, so that's a huge increase in costs."

With AAP.

Not Drying Your Hands Correctly Could Be Worse Than Not Washing Them To Begin With

