Qantas Passenger Vents Frustrations Over 'Soggy' Breakfast And Dirty Window Shade

A frustrated passenger has shared images of their soggy breakfast and poor seating conditions on two separate Qantas flights.

The traveller shared images showing an 'inedible' breakfast, a window covered in grime, and a leaking air-conditioning vent stuffed with napkins during trips to Brisbane and Adelaide last week.

It's hard to say if the breakfast arrived soggy or was just sitting under an air-con leak too long.

One photo displayed a breakfast box described as 'inedible', comprising scrambled eggs, sausage, tomato, and a hash brown, while another depicted what seemed to be potato curry.

The passenger posted their grievances to Reddit, "All I can say with my recent experience is EW. The breakfast was inedible, and I'm not usually fussy with food. The potatoes were okay."

Additionally, a photo of an air-conditioning vent stuffed with napkins to prevent water leakage onto passengers and a window shade splattered was shared.

Reactions to the post varied, with some saying that the meals looked acceptable. "I'd eat the food. It doesn't look fabulous, but it tastes right. I don't expect much from cattle class," one user commented.

Another mentioned, "I've had the breakfast quite a few times recently, and it's quite good as far as airline food. It's a bit salty and all a bit mushy, but it's absolutely serviceable (as a very fussy eater)."

Others were not as forgiving of the meals, labelling it a 'box of sludge'.

"Man, I probably just wouldn't bother eating," one respondent remarked.

"Neither eggs nor hash browns should be that colour of beige," confirmed another.

Others recounted their own disappointing encounters with the airline.

"I was sitting in my dirty seat that I paid an arm and a leg for just a few nights ago. Eating my 'dinner' in a box," lamented one individual.

Hopefully, she had a muesli bar for backup. Although it's Qantas so hopefully that muesli bar is in carry-on, because if it was checked it's likely the bar and bag won't arrive at their intended destination. 

In a statement to news.com.au, Qantas said "all of our aircraft are cleaned with a disinfectant between flights and at the end of the day and undergo deep cleaning on a regular basis".

"The presentation of one of the meals is not what they normally look like but generally we've had great feedback on the new dishes and the larger portions we've recently introduced," the spokesperson said.

