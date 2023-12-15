Qantas Opposes Proposed Passenger Compensation Scheme

In its submission to the federal government Aviation Green Paper, Qantas warned against a European-style compensation scheme that would see airlines forced to reimburse passengers for flight delays and cancellations.

"The Qantas Group considers that the introduction of mandatory compensation would be a backwards step that will do nothing to reduce delays and cancellations, will increase confusion and complaints and materially increase costs, ultimately leading to higher fares and potentially compromising the viability of marginal routes," the submission said.

Qantas claimed that introducing a compensation scheme would have "the inflationary impact on fares for what will effectively be mandatory travel insurance for all passengers".

Qantas Group, who own budget airline Jetstar, also claimed there would be "significant implications for low cost carriers and the low fare model" and have a "negative effect on marginal routes, particularly the impact on services to Australia's uniquely vast and scattered regional network, where recovery options are more limited".

The idea of a compensation scheme has been raised by the consumer watchdog ACCC, consumer advocacy group Choice, and Independent MP Monique Ryan.