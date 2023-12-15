The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qantas Opposes Proposed Passenger Compensation Scheme

Qantas Opposes Proposed Passenger Compensation Scheme

Qantas has warned that introducing mandatory customer compensation would be a "backwards step", and force the airline to raise the cost of airfares.

In its submission to the federal government Aviation Green Paper, Qantas warned against a European-style compensation scheme that would see airlines forced to reimburse passengers for flight delays and cancellations.

 "The Qantas Group considers that the introduction of mandatory compensation would be a backwards step that will do nothing to reduce delays and cancellations, will increase confusion and complaints and materially increase costs, ultimately leading to higher fares and potentially compromising the viability of marginal routes," the submission said. 

Qantas claimed that introducing a compensation scheme would have "the inflationary impact on fares for what will effectively be mandatory travel insurance for all passengers".

Qantas Group, who own budget airline Jetstar, also claimed there would be "significant implications for low cost carriers and the low fare model" and have a "negative effect on marginal routes, particularly the impact on services to Australia's uniquely vast and scattered regional network, where recovery options are more limited".

The idea of a compensation scheme has been raised by the consumer watchdog ACCC, consumer advocacy group Choice, and Independent MP Monique Ryan.

Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People
NEXT STORY

Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

Advertisement

Related Articles

Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

Survey Reveals That Cats Love Playing Fetch But Only With Certain People

A survey of cat owners has revealed that 94% of furry felines will instinctively play fetch without needing to be taught or trained, and most prefer to set their own rules, such as only playing with specific people.
Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Experts Dub December 15 The Most Sexless Day Of The Year

Bad news for anyone planning for a big night tonight: according to expert data, December 15 is the most sexless day of the year.
Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

Elephant Attacks Perth Family's Van In Sri Lanka

The Basnayake family were on holiday in Sri Lanka, driving through a national park when they were met by a hungry elephant who ransacked their vehicle in search of food.
Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

Man Blows Up His Own Home After Trying To Kill Cockroach With Bug Spray

A man in Japan has well and truly killed a cockroach in his home after he accidentally burnt it down.
Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

Streaming Platform Twitch Changes Rules To Allow ‘Artistic’ Nudity Content

Streaming platform Twitch has announced changes to its rules around nudity and sexual content.