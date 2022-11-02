Qantas Named 'Spirit Of Disappointment' In Choice Shonky Awards

However, Qantas claims Choice's data is 'Shonky' itself.

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE revealed its 2022 recipients for the annual 'Shonky' awards honours on Thursday, highlighting some of Australia's questionable products and services.

CHOICE travel expert Jodi Bird said, "people are still paying premium prices to fly Qantas, but it's clear from the complaints we've heard they're not getting a premium service,"

Awarding Qantas the 'Spirit Of Disappointment' the consumer group cited the unworkable flight credits, lost baggage, excessive call wait times, and delayed flights as among the reasons for Qantas's award.

CHOICE revealed in April Qantas, and Jetstar were sitting on a combined $1.4 billion in unused flight credits and future bookings.

September research also revealed an average Qantas call wait time of 21 minutes.

Qantas appears to have deliberately gone out of its way to winning a Shonky this year, CHOICE boss Alan Kirkland said.

However, the airline has hit back and said CHOICE's data itself is 'shonky'.

"Our call wait times are less than half what CHOICE is claiming.

"Our customers have redeemed more than $1 billion in COVID-related flight credits."