The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qantas Named 'Spirit Of Disappointment' In Choice Shonky Awards

Qantas Named 'Spirit Of Disappointment' In Choice Shonky Awards

Delayed flights and lost baggage have helped earn Qantas the title of "spirit of disappointment" in the latest Shonky Awards.

However, Qantas claims Choice's data is 'Shonky' itself. 

Consumer advocacy group CHOICE revealed its 2022 recipients for the annual 'Shonky' awards honours on Thursday,  highlighting some of Australia's questionable products and services.

 CHOICE travel expert Jodi Bird said, "people are still paying premium prices to fly Qantas, but it's clear from the complaints we've heard they're not getting a premium service,"

Awarding Qantas the 'Spirit Of Disappointment' the consumer group cited the unworkable flight credits, lost baggage, excessive call wait times, and delayed flights as among the reasons for Qantas's award.

CHOICE revealed in April Qantas, and Jetstar were sitting on a combined $1.4 billion in unused flight credits and future bookings.

September research also revealed an average Qantas call wait time of 21 minutes.

Qantas appears to have deliberately gone out of its way to winning a Shonky this year, CHOICE boss Alan Kirkland said.

However, the airline has hit back and said CHOICE's data itself is 'shonky'. 

"Our call wait times are less than half what CHOICE is claiming. 

"Our customers have redeemed more than $1 billion in COVID-related flight credits." 

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels
NEXT STORY

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

    Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

    Being a parent can be incredibly stressful, and many take comfort in parenting forums for tips and advice. However, a study has found that excessive exposure to parenting forums can trigger higher stress levels in mothers.
    Giant Christmas Baubles Cause Havoc On The Loose In Central London

    Giant Christmas Baubles Cause Havoc On The Loose In Central London

    ‘Tis the season, it's time for carolers to sing, elves to be on shelves and giant balls to roll down central London. Ah actually, that one was a mishap.
    Dobby Memorial Threatened To Be Removed After Harry Potter Fans Keep Leaving Socks At Iconic Location

    Dobby Memorial Threatened To Be Removed After Harry Potter Fans Keep Leaving Socks At Iconic Location

    The memorial for the adored Harry Potter character, Dobby the House Elf, has become inundated with trinkets left by Potter fans which are now threatening local wildlife.
    Cops Dressed As The Avengers Smash Drug Ring In Peru

    Cops Dressed As The Avengers Smash Drug Ring In Peru

    Marvel's multiverse of madness might have finally coincided with our universe.
    Bunnings Worker Begs Storegoers To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Into Stores

    Bunnings Worker Begs Storegoers To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Into Stores

    A Bunnings Warehouse worker has asked to ban dog owners from bringing their pups into the store.