Qantas Is Changing Its Frequent Flyer Program Promising Better Access To Reward Seats

Qantas is changing its Frequent Flyer program, promising members they will have better access to reward seats.

Classic Plus Flight Rewards will make it "easier" to travel on Qantas-marketed and operated flights to destinations like London, Tokyo, New York and Singapore, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Booking seats will "usually" require more points than existing Classic rewards seats because the amount needed to book will vary like normal airfares.

However, Qantas said the new option will "represent some of the best value across the frequent flyer program with much wider availability", even during peak periods.

Classic Plus reward seats can be booked for international departures after July 1 via the airline's website and will be rolled out for the rest of its network by the end of this year.

"When Classic Plus has fully launched across the international and domestic network, members will have had access to 20 million new reward seats for travel across the rolling 12-month booking window," Qantas said.

Under the current Classic rewards option, five million seats are available a year on Qantas, Jetstar and partner airline flights.

"It's one of the biggest expansions we've made to the Frequent Flyer program in its 35-year history," CEO Vanessa Hudson noted.

With AAP.

