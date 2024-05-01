Qantas Investigating Reported Privacy Breach On Ticketing App

Qantas customer Josh Withers told the ABC when he opened the app this morning, he could see another passenger's full name and boarding pass.

"It said, 'Hi Sam' and I instantly noticed Sam had a lot more Qantas points than I did," Mr Withers said.

Another customer, Joshua Newell, took to X to question the airline over the apparent breach.

"Do you have a security problem with your app? Today I was getting other customers details/ boarding passes/points and other information in my app? I have screenshots to show," Newell said.

In a statement, the airline said they were investigating the cause of the issue.

"We're urgently working to resolve the issue impacting the Qantas app this morning and we sincerely apologise to our customers who have been impacted," the statement read.

"We're investigating whether this issue may have been caused by recent system changes."

Qantas recommends that customers log out and back in to their Qantas Frequent Flyer account on the Qantas App.