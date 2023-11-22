Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

According to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics, only 66 per cent of Qantas flights arrived within 15 minutes of schedule.

It also cancelled 4.3 per cent of flights across the month, higher than Jetstar and Virgin Australia at 4.1 per cent. Rex Airlines only cancelled 2.3 per cent of its flights for October.

However, the regional airline QantasLinnk was the best-performing airline, with 70 per cent of its flights arriving and departing on time.

In a statement, Qantas said it had been severely affected by staff shortages and bad weather.

It comes as the embattled airline faced court earlier this month after the consumer watchdog sued over the airline's decision to sell thousands of tickets for cancelled flights.

Qantas has acknowledged it had let customers down but said airlines cannot guarantee specific flight times, which could be delayed due to the nature of travel, including weather and operational issues.