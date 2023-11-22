The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

Qantas Found To Be The Least Reliable Airline In Australia According To New Data

According to new data for month-on-month performance in October, Qantas is the least reliable airline.

According to the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics, only 66 per cent of Qantas flights arrived within 15 minutes of schedule.

It also cancelled 4.3 per cent of flights across the month, higher than Jetstar and Virgin Australia at 4.1 per cent. Rex Airlines only cancelled 2.3 per cent of its flights for October.

However, the regional airline QantasLinnk was the best-performing airline, with 70 per cent of its flights arriving and departing on time.

In a statement, Qantas said it had been severely affected by staff shortages and bad weather.

It comes as the embattled airline faced court earlier this month after the consumer watchdog sued over the airline's decision to sell thousands of tickets for cancelled flights.

Qantas has acknowledged it had let customers down but said airlines cannot guarantee specific flight times, which could be delayed due to the nature of travel, including weather and operational issues.

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo
NEXT STORY

Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Enrique Iglesias' Latest Performances Makes Fans Wonder If He's Actually Elmo

    Enrique Iglesias, the King of Latin Pop, might be about to be dethroned, as videos emerge of bizarre stage antics and frankly embarrassing singing on his recent “Trilogy” tour, with fellow performers Ricky Martin and Pitbull.
    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    Bear Destroys Car After Trapping Itself Inside

    A bear has destroyed a car in Colorado, trapping itself inside after rummaging through a packet of peanut M&M’s.
    New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

    New Zealand Woman Fined $3,300 For Bringing Chicken Sandwich Into Australia

    A New Zealand grandmother has been charged over $3,000 for bringing a chicken sandwich into Australia.
    Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

    Matildas’ Mary Fowler Is Marie Claire's 2023 'Woman Of The Year'

    Matildas superstar Mary Fowler has graced the cover of Marie Claire's 'Women Of The Year' edition.