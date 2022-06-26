The Project

Qantas' First Perth To Rome Non-Stop Flight Takes Off

Stir crazy Australians celebrating the end to travel restrictions are now able to take a direct flight from Perth to Rome.

The new route, which began operating from Saturday night, is the first non-stop flight from Australia to continental Europe on offer.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan joined Qantas boss Alan Joyce on the inaugural flight to Rome .

"(This)represents an incredible milestone for Western Australia," he said.

The carrier says the route was opened up after the success of its direct Perth to London flight which started in 2018.

Travellers are demanding more point-to-point travel than ever in the wake of lockdowns and border closures, Qantas says.

WA Tourism Minister Roger Cooke said it was a "historic moment" for his state with hopes it will drive a massive boost to local tourism and hospitality industries.

Qantas has already flagged it will open routes to Johannesburg and Jakarta from Perth later this year.

The airline has been grappling with a surge in travel demand as Australians look to reconnect with the world.

Airports and airlines are already warning commuters of what may be in store for them as school holidays start across the country.

But they're hoping to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos that gripped airports at Easter with airlines putting on more staff, including customer service personnel and pilots.

AAP with The Project

