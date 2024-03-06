The Project

Qantas Fined $250,000 For Breaking Health & Safety Ruled By Standing Down A Worker Over Covid Concerns

Qantas has been hit with a $250,000 fine after it was found guilty of breaching workplace health and safety laws in standing down a worker for raising COVID-19 concerns.

In late February, the airline agreed to pay $21,000 to Theo Seremetidis, a trained health and safety representative who directed others not to clean planes arriving from China early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seremetidis was stood down by Qantas subsidiary Qantas Ground Services (QGS) in February 2020, hours after he told others to cease cleaning and servicing planes over concerns staff could be at risk of contracting the virus.

Judge David Russell handed down the $250,000 penalty to Qantas in the NSW District Court on Wednesday.

"The conduct against Mr Seremetidis was quite shameful," he told the court.

"Even when he was stood down, and under investigation, QGS attempted to manufacture additional reasons for its actions."

Judge Russell said Qantas acted to advance its own commercial interest in taking the action.

"There was a gross power imbalance between senior managers at QGS and Mr Seremetidis, a part-time employee on a modest wage," he said.

The airline faced a maximum penalty of $500,000.

It is the first instance of a major airline facing criminal prosecution for violations of workplace safety regulations.

With AAP.

