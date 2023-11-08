The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qantas Faces Court After Watchdog Accusations It Sold Tickets To Cancelled Flights

Qantas Faces Court After Watchdog Accusations It Sold Tickets To Cancelled Flights

Qantas has faced its first hearing in court after the consumer watchdog accused the airline of selling tickets to customers for cancelled flights.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is suing the airline in the Federal Court over allegations Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by continuing to sell thousands of tickets for flights that were cancelled.

Qantas and the ACCC appeared before the court in Melbourne on Wednesday, where upcoming dates were set.

They will return to the court on February 28 next year.

Qantas has acknowledged it had let customers down but said airlines cannot guarantee specific flight times which could be delayed due to the nature of travel, including weather and operational issues. 

The consumer watchdog alleged Qantas did not notify existing ticket holders for 10,000 cancelled flights for an average of 18 days, and up to 48 days, between May and July 2022.

A quarter of the airline's flights were cancelled between May and July 2022, which accounted for about 15,000, the watchdog said.

The ACCC is seeking penalties, injunctions, declarations and costs.

Qantas will fight the allegations, saying the ACCC's case ignored the realities of the aviation industry.

It acknowledged tickets were left on sale for longer than 48 hours in some cases where flights had been cancelled.

The Federal Court action comes amid a turbulent period for Qantas, with shareholders rejecting pay rises for the airline's board following a High Court defeat over illegal job outsourcing and vicious Senate grillings over its role in the cost-of-living crisis.

With AAP.

Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth
NEXT STORY

Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

    Florida Python Hunters Bag Themselves A Burmese Behemoth

    Five crazy-brave snake catchers in Florida have joined forces to bring down a truly ssss-eismic Burmese python, weighing in at almost 90 kilograms and measuring over 5 metres long.
    Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

    Aussie Slams People For The 'Psychopathic' Way They Make Two Minute Noodles

    An Aussie woman has sparked debate after calling people out on the way they eat two-minute noodles.
    There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

    There Are Now Just 100 Days Until Taylor Swift Arrives In Australia

    The countdown is on for diehard Swifties, with pop superstar Taylor Swift set to launch the Australian leg of her Eras tour in just 100 days time.
    The Simpsons May Have Just Killed Off Sideshow Bob After 30 Years

    The Simpsons May Have Just Killed Off Sideshow Bob After 30 Years

    The long-running animated series is known for its beloved Halloween specials, with the latest instalment causing a stir among fans when Sideshow Bob is murdered at the hands of a villainous Lisa Simpson.
    Israel Says Hamas Leader Is Surrounded By Troops In Gaza City

    Israel Says Hamas Leader Is Surrounded By Troops In Gaza City

    Israel says the most senior leader of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, is trapped inside a bunker in Gaza City.