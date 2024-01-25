The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

There's been plenty of push back over the new ten-minute long Qantas safety video featuring the airline's global destinations.

The video will replace the centenary-themed video that has been played on Qantas planes since 2020.

The Flight Attendants Association is upset because it doesn't once ask passengers to follow crew directions.

Speaking to The New Daily,  Teri O’Toole, federal secretary of Flight Attendants Association of Australia, said while the as was “terrific”, it was not effective in delivering the safety message.

“It should be, ‘This is what you need to do’,” she said.

“Where’s your life jacket? Oh, it’s under your seat, it’s not in Cabo [San Lucas], Mexico.”

O’Toole also said at no point does it clearly say “in the event of an emergency, follow the crew member’s instructions”.

On social media,  people have complained its nine minute and 33 second run time is too long.

There are 75 versions of the video, and they have also been branded elitist for featuring frequent flyers during a cost-of-living crisis.

It also features crew members sharing their “magic place”, or favourite destinations. 

Qantas chief customer officer Catriona Larritt defended the video, saying it was intended to also promote tourism.

“We are proud to feature our own well-travelled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced throughout Australia and beyond,” she said.

A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around
NEXT STORY

A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

Advertisement

Related Articles

A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

A Flatulent Passenger Has Caused A Stink On Board Causing The Plane To Turn Around

A gassy man has caused a big stink aboard an American Airlines fight, according to a viral social media post on Reddit.
Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

Servos New Spaghetti Bolognese Pie Leaves Customers Both Repulsed And Intrigued

Australians take their meat pies very seriously, and it seems that our neighbours across the ditch in New Zealand are just as passionate about a buttery crust and a luscious filling.
Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

Expert Thinks Tea Should Be Made With Salt To Make It Taste Better

A chemistry professor has caused quite the stir between the UK and the US after claiming that this one ingredient is critical to brewing the perfect cup of tea, kicking off a trans-Atlantic tantrum in the process.
Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

Professor Believes That Animals Should Have Voting Rights In Key Debates

Ioan-Radu Motoarcă, a professor in the philosophy department at Rowan University in New Jersey, has written a paper revealing his radical belief that certain animals should have voting rights.
Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Aussie Bridesmaid Is Ditching Her Friend's Wedding To Go To A Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift is causing problems for weddings in Australia, with guests having to make a decision between going to watch their loved ones get married, or go to The Eras tour.