Qantas Defends New 10-Minute Safety Video That Shows Off Frequent Flyers At Their Fave Destinations

The video will replace the centenary-themed video that has been played on Qantas planes since 2020.

The Flight Attendants Association is upset because it doesn't once ask passengers to follow crew directions.

Speaking to The New Daily, Teri O’Toole, federal secretary of Flight Attendants Association of Australia, said while the as was “terrific”, it was not effective in delivering the safety message.

“It should be, ‘This is what you need to do’,” she said.

“Where’s your life jacket? Oh, it’s under your seat, it’s not in Cabo [San Lucas], Mexico.”

O’Toole also said at no point does it clearly say “in the event of an emergency, follow the crew member’s instructions”.

On social media, people have complained its nine minute and 33 second run time is too long.

There are 75 versions of the video, and they have also been branded elitist for featuring frequent flyers during a cost-of-living crisis.

It also features crew members sharing their “magic place”, or favourite destinations.

Qantas chief customer officer Catriona Larritt defended the video, saying it was intended to also promote tourism.

“We are proud to feature our own well-travelled team members and customers, to not only deliver the safety message but also promote travel and tourism by inspiring people to explore destinations they may not have experienced throughout Australia and beyond,” she said.