Qantas Customers To Share $20 Million In Compensation Over Cancelled Flights

Qantas has admitted it misled thousands of customers over flight cancellations for years and will pay $120 million in fines and compensation.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had sued the airline in the Federal Court after alleging Qantas engaged in false, misleading or deceptive conduct by continuing to sell the tickets.

The competition watchdog announced on Monday the parties had agreed to ask the court to impose a $100 million penalty after Qantas admitted the conduct went on for a year longer than the ACCC alleged.

Payments to 86,597 customers, who between May 2021 and August 2023 were sold tickets Qantas had already decided to cancel, will share in about $20 million in compensation.

