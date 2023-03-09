Qantas Complaints Soar, Consumer Watchdogs Issues Warning To Domestic Airlines To Drop Prices

Australians are still paying significantly more for air travel than before the pandemic, with some routes more than twice as expensive as four years ago, but prices are starting to drop.

Lower fuel costs, more available seats on domestic routes and a drop in demand from the Christmas peak contributed to a 13 per cent decline in average prices in January, analysis by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission found.

But the consumer watchdog says airfares are still 13 per cent above pre-pandemic levels in real terms, with discounted tickets 25 per cent higher than in February 2019.

The cheapest fares between Coffs Harbour and Sydney almost tripled over the period to $338, while flights from Adelaide to Melbourne and Adelaide to Brisbane doubled to $298 and $455, respectively.

However, economic factors should enable airlines to continue dropping fares in coming months, ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

"Airfares typically come down after the Christmas travel peak due to a seasonal decrease in demand; however, some of this reduction is also explained by the airlines increasing their seat capacity," she said.

A mention of Qantas was made in the ACCC's report, because it was the most complained-about airline in 2021-22.

Complaints about Qantas to the ACCC reached 1,740 last year, a rise of 68 per cent from the year before.

Meanwhile, the number of Jetstar complaints fell 33 per cent to 544, and Virgin Australia's went down 27 per cent to 359.

"As Australia's largest airline [Qantas], and an airline that generally charges a premium to fly, consumers expect a better service," the ACCC report notes.

"Qantas needs to do more to adequately invest in its systems, processes and people to dramatically improve its customer contact services and customer dispute resolution.

"The ACCC is continuing to investigate a number of issues that consumers have raised about Qantas, and whether these issues raise concerns under the ACL."

With AAP.