Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Announces 2024 Departure

The announcement follows growing calls for Goyder to step down, as Qantas faces several controversies, including the illegal sacking of 1,700 staff members and selling tickets for thousands of ghost flights.

As recently as three weeks ago, Mr Goyder told a senate inquiry to have the backing of the board and support of major investors.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning, Mr Goyder said in a statement, "as a board, we acknowledge the significant reputation and customer service issues facing the group and recognise that accountability is required to restore trust."

Goyder will make his exit from the embattled airline before the annual general meeting in November 2024, with board members Maxine Brenner and Jacqueline Hey set to retire at the half-year results in February.

Union representatives have condemned the lengthy notice period, calling for Goyder to step down effective immediately.

Transport Workers Union national secretary Michael Kaine called on Goyder to "pave the way for a reset of Qantas governance".

"This announcement is an attempt by Goyder to leave in a dignified manner with another year's pay in his pocket, after presiding over the largest case of illegal sackings in Australian history," Mr Kaine said.

The departures follow the early exit of former CEO Alan Joyce, who left the airline in September, with former chief financial officer Vanessa Hudson stepping into the chief executive role.

Goyder has been the Qantas chairman since 2018.