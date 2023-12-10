The Project

Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

Qantas has announced a mobile phone crackdown which would prevent passengers from filming or taking photos on board without permission.

Under section 12 of 'Conduct During Flight’, it will now be a condition of entry that travellers must “seek consent before filming or photographing Qantas staff, contractor or other customers.”

The new rule will be enforced in an effort to protect staff and other passengers from any footage that may go viral on social media. 

However, passengers will still be able to take photos or videos of any views while they are travelling. 

Passengers will also be able to take selfies but will need to seek permission if any content features any other passengers. 

“We know that lots of our customers want to film and photograph their journey and our policy is designed to make sure they can do that safely and respectfully,” a Qantas spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia. 

“It doesn't prevent customers from taking photos or videos of themselves, their family and friends or out of the window.”

Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast
Queensland Bracing For More Wild Weather As Tropical Cyclone Jasper Nears Coast

Queensland residents are bracing for more wild weather as Tropical Cyclone Jasper moves closer towards the coast.
Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

U.S. singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, was perhaps a little too honest about her shower habits, revealing that she brushes her teeth in the shower, and pees “almost every time in the shower.”
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross $1 billion, and she’s only halfway through.
NASA Astronauts Find Tomato After It Was Missing For Eight Months

An astronaut has been vindicated after a missing tomato, that was grown as part of a space salad growing experiment, was found after it went missing for eight months after NASA suspected it was eaten.
Dave Grohl Has Stage Lights Turned Off In Sweltering Heat As Foo Fighters Play Their Biggest Aussie Show Ever

The Foo Fighters played their Sydney show on one of the hottest days of the year, but that didn’t stop any die hard fans from rocking out.