Qantas Announces Mobile Phone Crackdown To Stop Passengers Taking Photos Or Videos Onboard

Under section 12 of 'Conduct During Flight’, it will now be a condition of entry that travellers must “seek consent before filming or photographing Qantas staff, contractor or other customers.”

The new rule will be enforced in an effort to protect staff and other passengers from any footage that may go viral on social media.

However, passengers will still be able to take photos or videos of any views while they are travelling.

Passengers will also be able to take selfies but will need to seek permission if any content features any other passengers.

“We know that lots of our customers want to film and photograph their journey and our policy is designed to make sure they can do that safely and respectfully,” a Qantas spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

“It doesn't prevent customers from taking photos or videos of themselves, their family and friends or out of the window.”