Qantas Announce New Perks For Economy Passengers On Flights Longer Than 22 Hours

Wellness zones and extra legroom are among the new perks Qantas will offer on flights longer than 22 hours.

The new features are part of the airline's pitch to passengers considering flying direct from Sydney to London or New York.

Brand-new purpose-built A350 planes are set to take off in 2025. They will include wellness zones for economy and premium economy, along with guided on-screen exercise programs and a refreshment station.

Passengers will also have extra leg room, an ergonomic leg rest and more personal storage options.

Cabin lighting schedules will also be updated to help passengers adjust to the destination's time zone easier.

"People can choose how they spend their time, but we'll make recommendations based on the science around menu choices and best times to eat or rest," Qantas chief executive Allan Joyce said.

"That extends to before and after the flight to improve how people feel when they arrive on the other side of the world."

Image: Qantas