Qantas Acknowledges Reputational Damage Following ACCC Allegations

In a statement released on Monday, Qantas hinted it is unable to explain its defence in more detail due to the legal process.

The Flying Kangaroo insisted it fully cooperated with the consumer watchdog’s initial investigation.

The statement comes after the ACCC revealed that it was taking Qantas to court after alleging it was selling tickets to flights it had already cancelled.

“Qantas continues to review the allegations made by the ACCC and will have more to say once we’ve had the opportunity,” the airline said.

“Understandably, these allegations have caused significant concern among our customers, our people and the general community.”

The full case will see the ACCC allege Qantas engaged in “false, misleading or deceptive conduct” by selling tickets on its website to more than 8,000 flights departing between May and July 2022 for up to 47 days after those flights had been cancelled.

Just a day after the ACCC’s announcement of legal action, chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb suggested Qantas should be fined more than $250 million if they’re found guilty.