PwC Tax Scandal Deepens As Partners Are Stood Down

Consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers International (PwC) is at the centre of an investigation into a tax leak scandal.

In 2015, then-Treasurer Joe Hockey announced a crackdown on companies dodging tax in Australia.

“They sent an email out within minutes of Joe Hockey announcing this tax measure… soliciting, offering that they had a solution, a work-around, and they could assist their clients,” said Greens Senator Barabara Pocock.

“And we know from those emails they made $2.5 million from that offer.”

The solution came courtesy of then-PwC partner Peter Collins, who was at the time, advising Canberra on Hockey’s anti-tax avoidance policy.

Collins was passing that inside information onto PwC, which in turn advised its clients on how to avoid the very measures it had helped put in place.

Peter Collins has since been banned from working in the industry.

His boss, CEO Tom Seymour has also stepped down, senior executives have resigned and another nine partners sent on leave as the scandal deepens.

PwC has apologised and launched an internal investigation.

In a statement it said “our clients were not involved in any wrongdoing and no confidential information was used to enable clients to pay less tax”.