Putting 'Fragile' On Your Luggage Will Have Your Suitcase Come Out First

This luggage hack will ensure your bag comes out first.

But wait, everyone’s bag can’t come out first. So if I tell you the hack and you all do it, we’re right back where we started. Standing at the carousel twiddling our thumbs and trying to remember if we brought a duffle or a case or a backpack. 

Ok, fine, but don’t tell anyone.

So there’s a few little hacks actually, but the one that seems to be the most effective is the fragile sticker hack. Many swear that by grabbing one of these labels and sticking it on your luggage, your bag gets loaded onto the plane last which means it comes out first. 

Another little hack is along the same lines, having your bag loaded last by checking it last. The early bird gets the worm, but when you think about it, the early bird at the airport gets nothing but the chance to browse the duty free for longer. 

The other option is to pay for priority luggage, which is only available on some airlines and to frequent flyer customers. 

So the easiest and less work involved appears to be the fragile tags on the bags. So don’t tell anyone and don’t go grabbing all the fragile stickers. We don’t want the airlines to catch on.

Especially if this not only gets our bags out first, but reduces the chance of them being hurled from one end of the craft to the other. 

