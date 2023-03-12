The Project

Push To Have Non-Hormonal IUDs Added To The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

While two hormonal versions of intrauterine devices (IUD) are available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the non-hormonal copper version is not.

Doctors are now urging the government to allow subsidies for non-hormonal IUDs.

IUDs are one of the most effective forms of contraception, with an efficacy of between 99.5 abd 99.9 per cent.

This is much higher than the two most common forms of contraception in Australia, the pill and male condoms,

But without being on the PBS or eligible for government subsidies, patients must pay over a hundred dollars to get a copper IUD.

"They're less commonly used now because of the dual benefit that the progestogen-containing IUD gives, which is bleeding control and management of heavy bleeding as well,” director of the Sphere Centre of Research Excellence in Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health Professor Danielle Mazza told the ABC.

"But if we're going to continue with contraception on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, then it is unjust that the copper IUD, which is a very necessary option to have as part of our choices in contraception for women, not be made, you know, equally accessible as other products."

