Push For Truth In Political Advertising In Australia

The battle for Dunkley in the upcoming by-election is heating up, with cutthroat campaign ads ramping up.

Anyone living in or around the seat of Dunkley has been inundated with letter drops, full page newspaper ads and so called “truth trucks” hammering voters in Melbourne’s southeast.

Especially one advertisement in particular.

It’s a shocking advertisement, and also a pretty easy one to disprove if you spend, like, two minutes on Google. 

So why would the opposition make this claim? 

Well for one: they didn’t. 

The group behind it is called Advance, which last year campaigned against the voice to parliament with ads like this.

It’s now pouring up to $250,000 into this Saturday’s Dunkley by-election, with the clear goal of unseating Labor.

“What we’re seeing in Australia, it isn’t anything new, seeing third parties essentially campaigning for or against a government,” said advertisement expert Dee Madigan.

“But with Advance, where it’s an advantage for the Liberal Party is a sense you’ve got two organisations campaigning against Labor in Dunkley.”

Advance is a lobby group that routinely targets Labor, Greens and independents.

It is designed as the counter to the progressive lobby group GetUp; it has strong ties to the Coalition but maintains it is an independent body.

Of course, political parties and their unofficial affiliates have a long history of saying things that aren’t true.

The laws governing truth in political advertising are quite straightforward in the sense that they don’t exist.

Independent MPs, including Zali Steggal, have introduced bills that would make such laws a reality, but so far, they haven’t been passed.

Labor is expected to retain the seat, but recent polls show it’s far from a slam-Dunkley.

 So, will Advance’s outrageous ads tip the balance, and should there be rules in place to stop them?

Amy Remeikis from The Guardian told The Project that voters should be concerned about the prevalence of misleading political attack ads.

“These claims do matter,” Remeikis said. 

“People do look at them and they do talk about them, and they do change the way that people vote at polling booths,” she explained

Remeikis said that voters need to be aware of misinformation from all sides of politics in order to make informed choices, saying people “should at least know about these campaigns, how they work, who's funding them, who’s behind it and why they’re doing it.”

