Push For Older Victorian Drivers To Have Medical Checks

Older drivers in Victoria could soon have to be tested in order to retain their licenses after calls grow from health practitioners demanding annual health checks.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is calling for regular health testing of older drivers in the eastern state.

The RAGCP is calling on the Victorian government to ensure that drivers 75 and over get annual health checks to make sure they can operate vehicles safely. They are not calling for mandatory driving tests.

Drivers aged 75 and over are not tested in Victoria, while in almost every other state, except Western Australia and South Australia, there are various systems in place to monitor older drivers aged 75 and older.

Western Australia starts testing at age 80, while South Australia expects older drivers to conduct self-assessments.

RACGP vice president Michael Clements told news.com.au, “We’re calling on the government to consider making these annual health checks just part of routine business and making it mandatory just like it is in other states.

“Our ability to respond to shocks, changes in weather conditions, kids running out on the roads chasing a ball, all of those things happen quite suddenly.” According to Victorian Police records, 28 out of the 247 fatal car crashes involved an at-fault driver aged 65 or over.

