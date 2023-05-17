The Project

Punters Shocked By Sydney Pub's Late-Night Surcharge

I guess Sydney loves to discourage late-night drinking.

Ever since the infamous lockout laws, Sydney nightlife has become a bit crap. For such a beautiful and cosmopolitan city, having a wild night out can be difficult.

Well, now there's another reason your night out on the town might suck in the harbour city: late-night drink surcharges. 

One punter posted in the Sydney subreddit their surcharge experience at the iconic Oxford Hotel in the CBD.

They allegedly purchased a delicious frosty jug of Newtowner at about 9:18pm for the acceptable price of $24.36.

But when they purchased that same frosty Newtowner jug just over an hour later at 10:37pm, the bubbly beer cost a whopping $33.50.

For some bizarre reason, the same drink at the same venue costs over 27 per cent more.

When the Redditor asked the pub about the price increase, staff explained there was a surcharge after 10 pm, even though there was no sign warning of this. 

According to news.com.au, the pub has now been hit with multiple one-star reviews on Google after the surcharge incident.  

It sounds like a marketing problem; if they just showed the after 10pm price on menus and advertised "happy hour's 30 per cent off drinks before 10pm", people would think they are saving money. It's all about context and tricking people. 

Image: Google Maps

