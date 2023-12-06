Publicans Claims A Chicken Schnitty Could Cost $40 In The Near Future

David Basheer, head of the South Australian branch of the Australian Hotels Association (AHA), told his annual Christmas luncheon that the soaring cost of natural gas is pushing the prices up.

“Natural gas is increasingly under siege,” he said, reported The Advertiser.

Basheer did not elaborate on how he came to the $40 figure for a schnitzel but added that “rapid bureaucracy” had “strangled” pubs amid the upcoming gas stove deadline in Victoria.

From 2024, gas cookers will no longer be able to be installed in new residential builds.

The Victorian Government claims households will save up to $1,000 a year on their annual bills while also reducing household emissions.