The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Publicans Claims A Chicken Schnitty Could Cost $40 In The Near Future

Publicans Claims A Chicken Schnitty Could Cost $40 In The Near Future

The humble pub chicken schnitty could cost up to $40 soon, according to a leading publican in South Australia.

David Basheer, head of the South Australian branch of the Australian Hotels Association (AHA), told his annual Christmas luncheon that the soaring cost of natural gas is pushing the prices up.

“Natural gas is increasingly under siege,” he said, reported The Advertiser.

Basheer did not elaborate on how he came to the $40 figure for a schnitzel but added that “rapid bureaucracy” had “strangled” pubs amid the upcoming gas stove deadline in Victoria.

From 2024, gas cookers will no longer be able to be installed in new residential builds.

The Victorian Government claims households will save up to $1,000 a year on their annual bills while also reducing household emissions.

Australia’s First Moon Rover To Be Named “Roo-ver”
NEXT STORY

Australia’s First Moon Rover To Be Named “Roo-ver”

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Australia’s First Moon Rover To Be Named “Roo-ver”

    Australia’s First Moon Rover To Be Named “Roo-ver”

    Australia’s first lunar rover will be named “Roo-ver” after claiming the most votes in a public competition.
    Tim Tams Are Australia’s Most Popular Biscuit

    Tim Tams Are Australia’s Most Popular Biscuit

    Arnott’s has revealed that Australia’s most purchased biscuit for 2023 is the iconic, chocolatey treat, the humble Tim Tam.
    NSW Bracing For Heatwave With Temperatures Set To Hit 40C

    NSW Bracing For Heatwave With Temperatures Set To Hit 40C

    Australia, it’s about to get hot.
    Love Actually Turns 20 This Year And The Cast Are Working On 'Something Special'

    Love Actually Turns 20 This Year And The Cast Are Working On 'Something Special'

    Love Actually has become synonymous with Christmas, and as it celebrates its 20th anniversary, one cast member has revealed that director Richard Curtis is working on something special.
    Thousands Of Telstra Customers To Get Big Refunds Due To Decade Long Billing Error

    Thousands Of Telstra Customers To Get Big Refunds Due To Decade Long Billing Error

    Telstra is paying the price after being caught overcharging customers for the third time since 2020.