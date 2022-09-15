Public Wanting To View The Queen's Coffin Warned They Could Queue For Up To 30 Hours

Tens of thousands have lined the streets of London for the opportunity to see the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the funeral on Monday.

Current estimated wait times are between six and eight hours, but as the funeral day grows closer, more and more are expected to enter the already long queues.

The U.K. government predicts more than 750,000 people will try and see the Queen, officials warning that people could be in the queue for 20 to 30 hours.

"You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving," it said in a statement.

When the Queen Mother's coffin was lying-in-state, more than 200,000 visited the monarch.

With Queen Elizabeth II's queues more than double her mother's, it's estimated that only 400,000 people will be able to enter the hall.

Westminster Hall will be open 24 hours a day until 6.30am on the day of the funeral, September 19.