The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You

Public Transport Users Debate Whether You Should Be Able To Place Your Bag On A Seat To Stop People Sitting Next To You

Is it okay to take up more space on public transport after COVID? Things get political online as people debate whether it’s acceptable to leave your bag on a train seat.

Things are heating up online around Sydney’s public transport, but what is it this time? Staff shortages, industrial action, budget blowouts for significant projects or more weather-related delays wreaking havoc for commuters?

 

Surprisingly, It’s none of the above, although all that is still happening.

 

A commuter who has recently moved to Sydney has taken to the internet with a picture of someone seated on a train and their backpack on the seat opposite, accompanied by the below comment:

 

“Recently moved to Sydney and find this a lot where people are standing in the metro, and then there are people who keep bags on the empty seats and show no eagerness to move the bags so someone can sit! I find it disrespectful and frustrating. Is this normal?” the person asked on Reddit.

 

This begs the question, should you post your issue on Reddit or engage with the person and ask for a seat?

 

I wasn’t alone in my thinking.

 

According to news.com.au, many users told the new Sydneysider he should have asked for the other person to move their bag, adding it’s only impolite if the other passenger refuses to move their belongings after being asked.

 

“Normal to do it, but also normal to ask for them to move it and normal for them to have no problem moving it,” one person said.

 

“People sometimes need a little push to be polite. Like a child that forgets to say thank you. ‘Hey mate, is it cool if I sit here?’ Very rarely will you get a no,” wrote another.

 

A third added: “People here are not disrespectful; they are just a bit careless.”

 

Some claimed it was okay for the person to keep their bag on that particular seat in the photo because it was such a tight space.

 

“To be fair, that specific seat on the city rail trains is an honest no-go. No one sits there if someone is sitting across,” one Sydneysider informed the new resident.

 

“Nah, there is no way you expect to sit in that seat. You want to play footsies with a stranger?” another wrote.

 

One person agreed it was “the unspoken code”, while someone else said they’d rather stand.

 

 “It’s gotten worse because of Covid; people think taking more space is more acceptable now,” one person wrote.

 

“The rules kind of changed with Covid too. Most won’t go for this seat or the middle of three anymore, so the bag thing became a bit more normal,” said another.

 

Now, if only having loud and long conversations on your phone while on a packed tram could become an “unspoken code”.

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex
NEXT STORY

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Advertisement

Related Articles

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Playing Sounds When You Sleep Can Help You Forget About Your Ex

Do you have an ex or an embarrassing moment you’d like to forget? Well, researchers have found a way to help you forget those bad memories.
UberEats Teams Up With Cannabis Maker To Deliver Weed In Canada

UberEats Teams Up With Cannabis Maker To Deliver Weed In Canada

It could be the most perfect alignment of corporate values in history.
The Bureau of Meteorology Wants You To Stop Calling Them By The Name Everyone Uses

The Bureau of Meteorology Wants You To Stop Calling Them By The Name Everyone Uses

The Bureau of Meteorology have dropped a BOMshell by declaring they no longer wish to be referred to as BOM, instead they will be now referred to as “the Bureau”.
Chip Shortage About To Hit Supermarket Shelves Because Of Ongoing Rain Impacting Potato Crops

Chip Shortage About To Hit Supermarket Shelves Because Of Ongoing Rain Impacting Potato Crops

A shortage of snacking favourites is about to hit Australian supermarkets, thanks to the ongoing wet weather and supply chain issues.
Kanye West To Buy Parler, A Social Media App Popular With U.S. Conservatives

Kanye West To Buy Parler, A Social Media App Popular With U.S. Conservatives

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has agreed to buy Parler, a social media platform popular with U.S. conservatives.