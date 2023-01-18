Public Pool Dress Code Sparks Outrage Across Australia

The Marion Outdoor Pool in Adelaide sparked outrage online after it posted a guide to appropriate swimwear on its Facebook page.

It featured images of the suggested bathing costumes with text detailing all the different types of bathers appropriate for their pool: ‘Rashguards or non-transparent t-shirts, boardshorts, speedos, one piece, tankinis, modesty swimsuit, and standard bikini’. It all seemed harmless, but people on Facebook were not happy.

Some commenters complained that telling people what to wear was too controlling and felt like the 1930s. Others pointed out that while women shouldn’t wear revealing bikinis, men can wear tiny speedos.

“So, women may be cautioned if they dare wear bikinis, but overweight ‘senior’ males can wear budgie smugglers without fear??”

While other people welcomed the guidelines, not happy seeing G-strings and other revealing clothing at the pool.

“I don’t know, my 10-year-old wasn’t impressed with the G-strings coming through the centre?”

But just a few days after the original post, the Marion Outdoor Pool tried to clean up the whole mess, by saying the post was about too much clothing…

“Wow, our social media post about appropriate swimwear has made a splash! … This is an issue about too much clothing, not too little…. the main concern for staff is patrons wearing too much inappropriate clothing such as tracksuit pants and jeans, particularly ‘jean shorts’ which pose a safety risk.”

While also pointing out that they’ve never kicked anyone out for scantily clad clothing.

“No one wearing bikinis - Brazilian-style or otherwise - has been asked to leave the facility.”

But not everyone was buying it…

“….If you back up any quicker, you’ll start beeping! Can you please explain why then, your ‘Appropriate Swimwear’ graphic has a caption over the woman wearing a bikini advising ‘Please have fun and consider others’?? And also includes - in the bullet points -to wear ‘modest swimwear’.”

So if you want to wear something revealing while swimming in Adelaide, maybe skip the pool and go to the beach.